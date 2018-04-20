Moreira da SilvaBorn 1 April 1902. Died 6 June 2000
Moreira da Silva
Antônio Moreira da Silva (1 April 1902 in Rio de Janeiro – 6 June 2000 in Rio de Janeiro) was a very reputed Brazilian singer and songwriter of Samba, also known by his nickname Kid Morengueira.
