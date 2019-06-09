Michel LysightBelgian conductor & composer. Born 14 October 1958
Michel Lysight
1958-10-14
Michel Lysight Biography (Wikipedia)
Michel Lysight (born 1958) is a Belgian-Canadian composer.
November
