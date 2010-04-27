Jim NesbittCountry music singer. Born 1 December 1931. Died 29 November 2007
Jim Nesbitt (December 1, 1931 – November 29, 2007) was an American country music singer. He had his first hit with "Please Mr. Kennedy" in 1961. It was released on Dot Records and became a number 11 hit on the Billboard charts. His biggest hit, "Lookin' for More in '64", got to number 7. He also recorded "A Tiger In My Tank". It stayed on the Cash Box charts for 13 weeks. He had several other hits on the Chart label. He released his last album, Phone Call From The Devil, in 1975 on Scorpion Records.
