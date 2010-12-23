DinowalrusFormed 1 November 2008
Dinowalrus is an American band from Brooklyn, New York, formed by Titus Andronicus guitarist Peter Feigenbaum. The band have released four albums and toured internationally.
Phone Home From The Edge
Phone Home From The Edge
Phone Home From The Edge
