Carlo ZecchiBorn 8 July 1903. Died 31 August 1984
Carlo Zecchi
Carlo Zecchi Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlo Zecchi (8 July 1903 – 31 August 1984) was an Italian pianist, music teacher and conductor.
Zecchi was born in Rome. In Berlin, he learned piano from Ferruccio Busoni and Artur Schnabel. He led pianistic courses in Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Rome, and in Salzburg. Highly acclaimed performer of Domenico Scarlatti, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Claude Debussy works, and of Romantic music. He died in Salzburg.
Carlo Zecchi Tracks
Symphony No.96 in D major, 'The Miracle'
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No.96 in D major, 'The Miracle'
Symphony No.96 in D major, 'The Miracle'
Orchestra
