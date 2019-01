Zecchi was born in Rome. In Berlin, he learned piano from Ferruccio Busoni and Artur Schnabel. He led pianistic courses in Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Rome, and in Salzburg. Highly acclaimed performer of Domenico Scarlatti, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Claude Debussy works, and of Romantic music. He died in Salzburg.

