Teddy GeigerBorn 16 September 1988
Teddy Geiger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988-09-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e54820fc-02c2-46be-ab4c-593dfd63dc44
Teddy Geiger Biography (Wikipedia)
John Theodore "Teddy" Geiger, II (born 16 September 1988), also known as as teddy<3, is an American singer-songwriter and musician. Signed to Columbia Records as a teenager, Geiger's debut album, Underage Thinking, released in 2006, sold more than 360,000 copies and spawned two singles, "For You I Will (Confidence)" and "These Walls." While Geiger's follow-up work didn't enjoy the same level of success as Underage Thinking did, she continued play an active role in the music industry, composing songs for other artists such as Bartender by James Blunt (2017), Mercy by Shawn Mendes (2016), and Emergency by Icona Pop (2015).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Teddy Geiger Tracks
Sort by
Teddy Geiger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist