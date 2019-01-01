John Theodore "Teddy" Geiger, II (born 16 September 1988), also known as as teddy<3, is an American singer-songwriter and musician. Signed to Columbia Records as a teenager, Geiger's debut album, Underage Thinking, released in 2006, sold more than 360,000 copies and spawned two singles, "For You I Will (Confidence)" and "These Walls." While Geiger's follow-up work didn't enjoy the same level of success as Underage Thinking did, she continued play an active role in the music industry, composing songs for other artists such as Bartender by James Blunt (2017), Mercy by Shawn Mendes (2016), and Emergency by Icona Pop (2015).