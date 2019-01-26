William DeVaughnBorn 28 November 1947
William Edward DeVaughn Jr. (born November 28, 1947, in Washington, D.C.) is an American R&B/soul singer, songwriter and guitarist, best known for the million-selling hit song "Be Thankful for What You Got" in 1974.
Be Thankful For What You've Got (Tom Moulton Remix)
William DeVaughn
Be Thankful For What You've Got (Tom Moulton Remix)
Be Thankful For What You Got
William DeVaughn
Be Thankful For What You Got
Be Thankful For What You Got
Last played on
Be Thankful
William DeVaughn
Be Thankful
Be Thankful
Last played on
Creme De Creme
William DeVaughn
Creme De Creme
Creme De Creme
Last played on
Be Thankful For What You Got (Pt. 1 & Pt. 2)
William DeVaughn
Be Thankful For What You Got (Pt. 1 & Pt. 2)
Be Thankful For What You Got (FKJ Remix)
William DeVaughn
Be Thankful For What You Got (FKJ Remix)
Be Thankful For What You Got (FKJ Remix)
Last played on
