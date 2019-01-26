Leon HaywoodBorn 11 February 1942. Died 5 April 2016
Leon Haywood
1942-02-11
Leon Haywood Biography (Wikipedia)
Otha Leon Haywood (February 11, 1942 – April 5, 2016) was an American funk and soul singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known for his 1975 hit single "I Want'a Do Something Freaky to You", which has been much sampled by Dr. Dre and others.
Leon Haywood Tracks
Don't Push It, Don't Force It
Leon Haywood
Don't Push It, Don't Force It
Don't Push It, Don't Force It
Baby Reconsider
Leon Haywood
Baby Reconsider
Baby Reconsider
Don't Push It
Leon Haywood
Don't Push It
Don't Push It
I Want'a Do Something Freaky To You
Leon Haywood
I Want'a Do Something Freaky To You
B.M.F Beautiful
Leon Haywood
B.M.F Beautiful
B.M.F Beautiful
Clean Up Your Own Backyard
Leon Haywood
Clean Up Your Own Backyard
Soul Cargo
Leon Haywood
Soul Cargo
Soul Cargo
I Want To Do Something
Leon Haywood
I Want To Do Something
I Want To Do Something
Leon Haywood Links
