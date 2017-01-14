Sammy TurnerBorn 2 June 1932
Sammy Turner (born Samuel Black, June 2, 1932, Paterson, New Jersey) is an American singer, who was popular at the end of the 1950s.
ALWAYS
Raincoat In The River
Lavender Blue
Sweet Annie Laurie
Paradise
