Girolamo (Hieronimo) Cavazzoni (c. 1525 – after 1577) was an Italian organist and composer, son of Marco Antonio Cavazzoni. Little is known about his life except that he worked at Venice and Mantua, and published two collections of organ music. These collections only contain music written before about 1549, but are of high quality, and established the traditional form of imitative ricercars and canzonas.
Missa Apostolorium - Canzon dopo l'Epistola: sopra I le bel e bon
Missa Apostolorium - Canzon dopo l'Epistola: sopra I le bel e bon
