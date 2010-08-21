Free EnergyPhiladelphia power pop band. Formed 2007
Free Energy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n5v10.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5407a65-5575-4d5d-bbda-3e89a89dee25
Free Energy Biography (Wikipedia)
Free Energy is an American rock band based out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The members include Scott Wells, Sheridan Fox, Evan Wells, and Nicholas Shuminsky.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Free Energy Tracks
Sort by
Bang Pop
Free Energy
Bang Pop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5v10.jpglink
Bang Pop
Last played on
Free Energy
Free Energy
Free Energy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5v10.jpglink
Free Energy
Last played on
Energy
Free Energy
Energy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5v10.jpglink
Energy
Last played on
All I Know
Free Energy
All I Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5v10.jpglink
All I Know
Last played on
Bad Stuff
Free Energy
Bad Stuff
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5v10.jpglink
Bad Stuff
Last played on
Hope Child
Free Energy
Hope Child
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5v10.jpglink
Hope Child
Last played on
Free Energy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist