Paula Doohan
Paula Doohan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e53fcb16-c27d-4c85-a711-0ea8538f8aec
Paula Doohan Tracks
Sort by
The Jig of Slurs; The Irish Washerwoman; The Atholl Highlanders
Traditional Irish, Dermot McLaughlin, Ciarán Tourish, Tommy Peoples, Séamus Gibson, Séamus Glackin, Kevin Glackin, Proinsias Ó Maonaigh, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Paula Doohan, Liz Doherty, Tom Robert, Colin Robert, John Robert, Andrew Deyell, Davy Tulloch, Daniel Lapp, Dave Jackson & Alan Clark
The Jig of Slurs; The Irish Washerwoman; The Atholl Highlanders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jig of Slurs; The Irish Washerwoman; The Atholl Highlanders
Composer
Singer
Last played on
Back to artist