Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e53f896b-edb1-4931-9af1-cd86ffc64de9
Tracks
Sort by
You Can't Say We Didn't Try
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
You Can't Say We Didn't Try
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can't Say We Didn't Try
Last played on
Back When We Were Beautiful
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
Back When We Were Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Traveling Kind
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
The Traveling Kind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Traveling Kind
Last played on
Travellin Kind
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
Travellin Kind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Travellin Kind
Last played on
Invitation To The Blues
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
Invitation To The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Invitation To The Blues
Performer
Last played on
If You Lived here, You'd Be Home Now
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
If You Lived here, You'd Be Home Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Lived here, You'd Be Home Now
Last played on
Bluebird Wine
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
Bluebird Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bluebird Wine
Last played on
No Memories Hanging Round
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
No Memories Hanging Round
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Her Hair Was Red
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
Her Hair Was Red
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Her Hair Was Red
Last played on
La Danse de Joie
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
La Danse de Joie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Danse de Joie
Last played on
The Weight of the World
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
The Weight of the World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Weight of the World
Last played on
Higher Mountains
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
Higher Mountains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Higher Mountains
Last played on
The Travelling Kind
Emmylou Harris
The Travelling Kind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
The Travelling Kind
Last played on
Bring It On Home to Memphis
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
Bring It On Home to Memphis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring It On Home to Memphis
Last played on
Hanging Up My Heart
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
Hanging Up My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hanging Up My Heart
Last played on
Invitation To The Blues
Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
Invitation To The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Invitation To The Blues
Last played on
Back to artist