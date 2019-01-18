John McSherryIrish uilleann piper
John McSherry
John McSherry Tracks
The King Of Dal Buinne
John McSherry
Cailleach A Shusa
Bob Brozman
Clout The Cauldron / The Wriggle Room / The Rambles Of Rionach
John McSherry
If Ever I Marry
Dónal O’Connor
Carrowmore
John McSherry
Top-Up For Seamus: An Ode To Heaney / The Topper Upper
Dónal O’Connor
Rose In The Gap
Dónal O’Connor
Road To Taynuilt
Michael McGoldrick
The Rambles of Kitty
John McSherry
The West Wind / Rambling Jock / The Old Concertina / The Galway Rambler
Dónal O’Connor
Sean MacGuire's
Dolphin Boy
Brelydian
Bob Brozman
The Atlantean
John McSherry
Sunrise at Bealtaine
John McSherry
The Cloghogle (The Boyne Waves/Jackson's Favourite)
John McSherry
John McSherry
Dance of Siog
John McSherry
Dance of the Síog
John McSherry
