Mikhail Ivanovich GlinkaBorn 1 June 1804. Died 15 February 1857
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
1804-06-01
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka (Russian: Михаил Иванович Глинка, Mikhaíl Ivánovich Glínka; 1 June [O.S. 20 May] 1804 – 15 February [O.S. 3 February] 1857) was the first Russian composer to gain wide recognition within his own country, and is often regarded as the fountainhead of Russian classical music. Glinka's compositions were an important influence on future Russian composers, notably the members of The Five, who took Glinka's lead and produced a distinctive Russian style of music.
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka Tracks
Ruslan and Lyudmila Overture
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Ruslan and Lyudmila Overture
Ruslan and Lyudmila Overture
Conductor
Trio pathetique arr. for piano trio
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Trio pathetique arr. for piano trio
Trio pathetique arr. for piano trio
Ensemble
Nocturno for harp
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Nocturno for harp
Nocturno for harp
Performer
Ruslan and Ludmila: Overture
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Ruslan and Ludmila: Overture
Ruslan and Ludmila: Overture
Valse-fantasie in B minor
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Valse-fantasie in B minor
Valse-fantasie in B minor
Polonaise (A Life for the Tsar)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Polonaise (A Life for the Tsar)
Polonaise (A Life for the Tsar)
Choir
Overture in D major
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Overture in D major
Overture in D major
Orchestra
Valse Fantaisie
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Valse Fantaisie
Valse Fantaisie
Cherubic Hymn, Op 31 No 11
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Cherubic Hymn, Op 31 No 11
Cherubic Hymn, Op 31 No 11
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Overture from Ruslan i Lyudmila
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Overture from Ruslan i Lyudmila
Overture from Ruslan i Lyudmila
Conductor
Nocturne in E flat major
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Nocturne in E flat major
Nocturne in E flat major
A Farewell to St Petersburg for voice and piano: no.6 Poputnaya pesnya [Travelling song]
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
A Farewell to St Petersburg for voice and piano: no.6 Poputnaya pesnya [Travelling song]
A Farewell to St Petersburg for voice and piano: no.6 Poputnaya pesnya [Travelling song]
Trio Pathétique in D minor
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Trio Pathétique in D minor
Trio Pathétique in D minor
Souvenir d'une nuit d'ete a Madrid, 'Spanish overture No.2'
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Souvenir d'une nuit d'ete a Madrid, 'Spanish overture No.2'
Souvenir d'une nuit d'ete a Madrid, 'Spanish overture No.2'
Orchestra
Kamarinskaya
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Kamarinskaya
Kamarinskaya
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Trio Pathétique in D minor
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Trio Pathétique in D minor
Trio Pathétique in D minor
Symphony on two Russian themes
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Symphony on two Russian themes
Symphony on two Russian themes
Orchestra
Summer Night in Madrid (Spanish Overture No 2)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Summer Night in Madrid (Spanish Overture No 2)
Summer Night in Madrid (Spanish Overture No 2)
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Gran Sextet in E flat major
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Gran Sextet in E flat major
Gran Sextet in E flat major
Air de Sousanine from Act IV of the opera Ivan Sousanine
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Air de Sousanine from Act IV of the opera Ivan Sousanine
Air de Sousanine from Act IV of the opera Ivan Sousanine
Conductor
Souvenir d'une nuit d'été à Madrid
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Souvenir d'une nuit d'été à Madrid
Souvenir d'une nuit d'été à Madrid
Ruslan and Lyudmila,Overture
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Ruslan and Lyudmila,Overture
Ruslan and Lyudmila,Overture
Orchestra
Valse-fantasie in B minor
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Valse-fantasie in B minor
Valse-fantasie in B minor
Orchestra
The Lark
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
The Lark
The Lark
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Septet in E-Flat Major: IV. Rondo. Allegro
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Septet in E-Flat Major: IV. Rondo. Allegro
Septet in E-Flat Major: IV. Rondo. Allegro
Capriccio brillante on the theme 'Jota Aragonesa' (Spanish overture no.1)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Capriccio brillante on the theme 'Jota Aragonesa' (Spanish overture no.1)
Capriccio brillante on the theme 'Jota Aragonesa' (Spanish overture no.1)
Orchestra
Kamarinskaya
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Kamarinskaya
Kamarinskaya
