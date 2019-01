Sidsel Endresen (born 19 June 1952) is a Norwegian jazz vocalist, composer and actor. She was part of the Jon Eberson Group. Since 1987, Endresen has pursued a successful solo career, resulting in 13 records under her own name including several recorded for the ECM label.

