Pucho & His Latin Soul Brothers was a Latin jazz, soul jazz and R&B group formed in 1959 by timbales player Henry "Pucho" Brown. Of the many musicians that worked in his group, Chick Corea is among them. In 1973 he disbanded the group and focused more on traditional Latin music.

In the 1990s, his music received interest from the British Acid Jazz scene, and the re-formed Latin Soul Brothers perform today.