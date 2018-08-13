Mount Eerie is the musical project of Anacortes, Washington-based songwriter and producer Phil Elverum. Elverum (formerly of The Microphones) is the principal member of the band, but has collaborated with many other musicians on his records and in live performances. Most of Mount Eerie's releases have been issued on Elverum's label P.W. Elverum & Sun, Ltd., and feature inventive and highly detailed packaging with his own artwork.