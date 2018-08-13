Mount Eerie
Mount Eerie is the musical project of Anacortes, Washington-based songwriter and producer Phil Elverum. Elverum (formerly of The Microphones) is the principal member of the band, but has collaborated with many other musicians on his records and in live performances. Most of Mount Eerie's releases have been issued on Elverum's label P.W. Elverum & Sun, Ltd., and feature inventive and highly detailed packaging with his own artwork.
Mount Eerie Tracks
Ravens
Mount Eerie
Ravens
Ravens
No Flashlight
Mount Eerie
No Flashlight
No Flashlight
The Place I Love
Mount Eerie
The Place I Love
The Place I Love
Boat
Mount Eerie
Boat
Boat
Human
Mount Eerie
Human
Human
Over Dark Water
Mount Eerie
Over Dark Water
Over Dark Water
Clean Moon
Mount Eerie
Clean Moon
Clean Moon
Where
Mount Eerie
Where
Where
