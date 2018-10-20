http://onstageartists.com/trond-halstein-moe-uk/Trond Halstein Moe (born December 20, 1954, Trondheim, Norway) is a Norwegian operatic baritone.

He trained at University of Trondheim and the Norwegian Academy of Music, and in 1987 won First Prize in the International Hans Gabor Belvedere Singing Competition in Vienna in 1987. Since 1990, he has been a regular performer in over 75 leading roles at the Norwegian National Opera. He has also performed internationally in Ireland, Austria, Germany, France, Spain, Hungary, Latvia, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Czech Republic, Scotland, Iceland, Russia, China, Serbia, South Africa, and the United States.

His performances include: Scarpia in Tosca at the Stuttgart State Opera, Telramund in Lohengrin conducted by Stefan Soltesz at the Essen Opera; Germont in La traviata at the Hannover State Opera, the leading role in the world premiere of Trygve Madsen's Circus Terra at the Prague State Opera; Music-master in Ariadne auf Naxos in Santiago de Compostela; Wotan in Das Rheingold at the Auditorio Nacional de Música in Madrid; baritone soloist in John Adams' opera-oratorio, El Niño, in Malmö; and Pizarro in Fidelio in a production on Robben Island in South Africa celebrating the tenth anniversary of the end of apartheid. In 2008, he sang the title role in Der fliegende Holländer at the Teatro de la Maestranza in Seville, and in November and December 2009 the role of Jack Rance in Puccini's La fanciulla del West at the Norwegian National Opera in Oslo.