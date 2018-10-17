Sebastian Fagerlund (born 6 December 1972) is a Finnish composer. He is described as “a post-modern impressionist whose sound landscapes can be heard as ecstatic nature images which, however, are always inner images, landscapes of the mind”. Echoes of Western culture, Oriental music and heavy metal may, for example, all be detected under the same Sky in the music of Fagerlund.

His output covers a wide variety of genres, ranging from chamber opera to chamber music and works for solo instruments. The most prominent are his concertos and his works for orchestra.

Together with clarinettist Christoffer Sundqvist, Fagerlund is Artistic Director of the RUSK Chamber Music Festival they founded in Pietarsaari/Jakobstad, Finland in 2013.

Fagerlund was the Composer in Residence of The Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam season 2016/17 and in 2018 was the invited guest composer at the Aspen Music Festival.