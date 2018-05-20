SopranoFrench rapper. Born 14 January 1979
Soprano
1979-01-14
Soprano Biography (Wikipedia)
Saïd M'Roumbaba (born 14 January 1979 in Marseille, France), better known by his stage name Soprano, is a French singer and rapper of Comorian descent. He is a part of the rap group Psy 4 de la Rime. After leaving the group to make his first solo album he recorded his solo debut Puisqu'il Faut Vivre which made the Billboard European Top 100. He returned in 2010 with a new solo album called La Colombe, which included collaborations with numerous artists such as Indila and Amadou & Mariam. He has continued to work with Psy4 de la Rime: their third album, Les Cités d'Or, was released in 2008, and their fourth album 4eme Dimension came out in April 2013.
Soprano Tracks
Fresh Prince (feat. Uncle Phil)
Soprano
Fresh Prince (feat. Uncle Phil)
Fresh Prince (feat. Uncle Phil)
Last played on
Fresh Prince (feat. Uncle Phil)
Soprano
Fresh Prince (feat. Uncle Phil)
Fresh Prince (feat. Uncle Phil)
Last played on
Fresh Prince
Soprano
Fresh Prince
Fresh Prince
Last played on
Fresh Prince
Soprano
Fresh Prince
Fresh Prince
Last played on
