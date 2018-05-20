Saïd M'Roumbaba (born 14 January 1979 in Marseille, France), better known by his stage name Soprano, is a French singer and rapper of Comorian descent. He is a part of the rap group Psy 4 de la Rime. After leaving the group to make his first solo album he recorded his solo debut Puisqu'il Faut Vivre which made the Billboard European Top 100. He returned in 2010 with a new solo album called La Colombe, which included collaborations with numerous artists such as Indila and Amadou & Mariam. He has continued to work with Psy4 de la Rime: their third album, Les Cités d'Or, was released in 2008, and their fourth album 4eme Dimension came out in April 2013.