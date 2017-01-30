The Jackson 5 (later known as The Jacksons) are an American pop band composed of members of the Jackson family. The group was founded in 1964 in Gary, Indiana by brothers Jackie, Tito, and Jermaine Jackson, with younger brothers Marlon and Michael joining soon after. They performed in talent shows and clubs on the Chitlin' Circuit, then signed with Steeltown Records in 1967 and released two singles.

In 1968, they left Steeltown Records and signed with Motown, where they achieved 16 top-40 singles on the Hot 100. The group left Motown for Epic Records in 1975, with the exception of Jermaine, who was replaced by Randy. At Epic, they released five albums between 1976 and 1981, including the successful albums Destiny (1978) and Triumph (1980) and the singles "Enjoy Yourself", "Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)", and "Can You Feel It". The brothers also released solo albums, most successfully Michael, whose 1982 album Thriller became the best-selling album in history. In 1983, Jermaine reunited with the band to perform on the Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever TV special. They released the Victory album the following year, followed by an extensive tour which also featured songs from Michael's solo albums. After the Victory tour, Michael and Marlon Jackson left the group.