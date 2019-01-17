Shampoo90s British all-girl band. Formed 1993. Disbanded 2000
Shampoo
1993
Shampoo Biography (Wikipedia)
Shampoo were an English girl duo in the 1990s, formed by Jacqueline "Jacqui" Blake (born 23 November 1974 in Woolwich) and Caroline "Carrie" Askew (born 4 May 1977 in Plumstead). Their song "Trouble" reached number 11 in the UK Singles Chart.
Shampoo Tracks
Trouble
Shampoo
Trouble
Trouble
Girl Power
Shampoo
Girl Power
Girl Power
