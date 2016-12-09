Terri HendrixBorn 13 February 1968
Terri Hendrix is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and independent artist from Texas. Her music belongs to the Americana genre, encompassing folk, pop, country, blues, and jazz. To date,[when?] Hendrix has released 14 albums on her own Wilory Records label, co-wrote the Grammy-winning song "Lil' Jack Slade" by the Dixie Chicks, and, in 2011, published a book, Cry Til You Laugh — The Part That Ain’t Art. In addition to writing and performing, Hendrix conducts songwriting workshops both inside and outside of Texas, and has established a nonprofit community arts center in San Marcos, OYOU ("Own Your Own Universe"), offering educational and therapeutic arts programs, including for those who face neurological challenges or physical disabilities.
