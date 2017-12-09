Christopher Francis Ocean (born Christopher Lonny Edwin Breaux; October 28, 1987) is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer and photographer.

Ocean began his musical career as a ghostwriter, prior to joining hip hop collective Odd Future in 2010. The following year, Ocean released Nostalgia, Ultra, his debut mixtape. The mixtape was a critical success, and generated the single "Novacane", which peaked at number 82 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was later certified platinum. Ocean subsequently secured a recording contract with Def Jam Recordings in 2012.

Ocean released his debut studio album, Channel Orange, in July 2012; it debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and was soon certified platinum. The album received universal acclaim from critics, and won Ocean his first Grammy Award, for Best Urban Contemporary Album. The album contained the singles "Thinkin Bout You", "Pyramids", and "Sweet Life", with the former peaking inside the top 40 in the US and gaining him a nomination for Record of the Year at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards.