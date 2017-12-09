Frank Ocean Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Francis Ocean (born Christopher Lonny Edwin Breaux; October 28, 1987) is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer and photographer.
Ocean began his musical career as a ghostwriter, prior to joining hip hop collective Odd Future in 2010. The following year, Ocean released Nostalgia, Ultra, his debut mixtape. The mixtape was a critical success, and generated the single "Novacane", which peaked at number 82 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was later certified platinum. Ocean subsequently secured a recording contract with Def Jam Recordings in 2012.
Ocean released his debut studio album, Channel Orange, in July 2012; it debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and was soon certified platinum. The album received universal acclaim from critics, and won Ocean his first Grammy Award, for Best Urban Contemporary Album. The album contained the singles "Thinkin Bout You", "Pyramids", and "Sweet Life", with the former peaking inside the top 40 in the US and gaining him a nomination for Record of the Year at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards.
- The secrets of Frank Ocean's never-ending staircasehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045h3jz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045h3jz.jpg2016-08-22T07:09:00.000ZCould you watch Endless for 140 hours?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p045h3s6
- Frank Ocean talks to Zane Lowehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0159w0c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0159w0c.jpg2013-02-19T21:32:00.000Z"You have to live, you have to live." Wunderkind Frank Ocean gives his first UK radio interview and talks Grammys, Jay-Z, Top Gear love and his favourite colour. It's not orange.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0159w48
Frank Ocean Tracks
Sort by
No Church In The Wild (feat. Frank Ocean)
Nature Feels
Slide (feat. Frank Ocean)
Pink + White
Pyramids
Slide (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos)
Moon River
Swim Good
Lost
Thinking Bout You
Super Rich Kids (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)
Sweet Life
Purity (feat. Frank Ocean)
Biking
Ivy
Novacane
Seigfried
Pink And White
Provide
