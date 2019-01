During 1995-1998, he, together with actors Saulius Bareikis [lt] and Olegas Ditkovskis [lt] formed a musical group "Actors' Trio" ("Aktorių trio"), toured Lithuania and abroad and released several albums. Since the 2000s he performs solo.

