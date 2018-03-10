Kostas SmoriginasBorn 22 April 1953
Kostas Smoriginas
1953-04-22
Kostas Smoriginas Biography (Wikipedia)
Kostas Smoriginas (born April 22, 1953) is a Lithuanian theatre and cinema actor and musician.
During 1995-1998, he, together with actors Saulius Bareikis [lt] and Olegas Ditkovskis [lt] formed a musical group "Actors' Trio" ("Aktorių trio"), toured Lithuania and abroad and released several albums. Since the 2000s he performs solo.
Kostas Smoriginas Tracks
Carmen: Act 4
Carmen: Act 4
Carmen: Act 4
Carmen: Act 3
Carmen: Act 3
Carmen: Act 3
Carmen: Act 2
Carmen: Act 2
Carmen: Act 2
Carmen: Act 1
Carmen: Act 1
Carmen: Act 1
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 2
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-16T14:38:52
16
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 2
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 4: Beethoven – Symphony No. 9
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-19T14:38:52
19
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 4: Beethoven – Symphony No. 9
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 33 - Multiple Pianos Day
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-09T14:38:52
9
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 33 - Multiple Pianos Day
Royal Albert Hall
