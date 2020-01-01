Elon Reeve Musk FRS (born June 28, 1971) is an engineer, industrial designer, and technology entrepreneur. He is a citizen of South Africa, Canada, and the United States (where he has lived most of his life and currently resides), and is the founder, CEO and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX; co-founder, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS) in 2018. In December 2016, he was ranked 21st on the Forbes list of The World's Most Powerful People, and was ranked joint first on the Forbes list of the Most Innovative Leaders of 2019. He has a net worth of $38.2 billion and is listed by Forbes as the 23rd-richest person in the world. He is the longest tenured CEO of any automotive manufacturer globally.

Born and raised in Pretoria, South Africa, Musk briefly attended the University of Pretoria before moving to Canada when he was 17 to attend Queen's University. He transferred to the University of Pennsylvania two years later, where he received a Bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School and a Bachelor's degree in physics from the College of Arts and Sciences. He began a Ph.D. in applied physics and material sciences at Stanford University in 1995 but dropped out after two days to pursue a business career. He subsequently co-founded Zip2 with his brother Kimbal, a web software company, which was acquired by Compaq for $340 million in 1999. Musk then founded X.com, an online bank. It merged with Confinity in 2000, which had launched PayPal the previous year and was bought by eBay for $1.5 billion in October 2002.