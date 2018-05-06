Carla Ragin Bozulich (born December 24, 1965) is an American musician based in Los Angeles, known for her work as the lead singer, lyricist and founder of both The Geraldine Fibbers and Evangelista and as a founding member of Ethyl Meatplow and Scarnella. Her 2006 album, Evangelista, was released by Constellation Records, that label's first release by a non-Canadian artist. In 2007, she also named her ever-evolving touring group Evangelista eventually recruiting bassist Tara Barnes and keyboardist/sampler Dominic Cramp as permanent band members. However, the rest of the lineup of Evangelista as a recording, performing and touring band changes each time they play or record. In keeping with this change, the albums Hello, Voyager, Prince of Truth and In Animal Tongue were released under the band name Evangelista. In 2014, Constellation released Boy, with Carla Bozulich credited as solo artist. This album consists of more conventionally structured songs than those appearing on the Evangelista albums. Her most recent album with Constellation, Quieter is a compilation of previously unreleased recordings that function well as a single album. Quieter was released in May 2018. Bozulich has also been involved in other projects, including collaborations with Francesco Guerri, Sarah Lipstate and Devin Sarno. In addition to singing and composing music, she is known to play guitar and work with samples and sound experimentation. She was born in New York City.