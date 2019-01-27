Miss Pooja
1980-12-04
Miss Pooja Biography (Wikipedia)
Miss Pooja (born 4 December 1980) Gurinder Kaur Kainth is an Indian singer. She has become the largest-selling female bhangra artist in India and overseas. A partial reason for her success is the rapid increase in the number of songs that she continues to record. She has released duets with more than 100 singers.
Aashiq
PBN
Aashiq
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bndlp.jpglink
Aashiq
Last played on
Nakhreya Mari
DJ Sanj
Nakhreya Mari
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2y4.jpglink
Nakhreya Mari
Second Hand Jawaani
Miss Pooja
Second Hand Jawaani
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2zm.jpglink
Second Hand Jawaani
Last played on
Go Crazy
PBN
Go Crazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bndlp.jpglink
Go Crazy
Last played on
Volume Full Karde
Miss Pooja
Volume Full Karde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2zm.jpglink
Volume Full Karde
Last played on
Who Dat Girl
Roach Killa
Who Dat Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0327lh9.jpglink
Who Dat Girl
Last played on
Romantic Jatt
Miss Pooja
Romantic Jatt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwgzz.jpglink
Romantic Jatt
Last played on
Boli
PBN
Boli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bndlp.jpglink
Boli
Last played on
Don't Do This (feat. Miss Pooja)
Gitta Bains
Don't Do This (feat. Miss Pooja)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mk9yq.jpglink
Don't Do This (feat. Miss Pooja)
Performer
Last played on
Baari Baari Barsi
Miss Pooja
Baari Baari Barsi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hh5y8.jpglink
Menu Tere Jeya
Miss Pooja
Menu Tere Jeya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2zm.jpglink
Menu Tere Jeya
Last played on
Teacher
Yuvraj Mahindra & Miss Pooja
Teacher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2zm.jpglink
Teacher
Performer
Last played on
Romantic Jatt (Tigerstyle Remix)
Miss Pooja
Romantic Jatt (Tigerstyle Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2zm.jpglink
Romantic Jatt (Tigerstyle Remix)
Last played on
Desi Jatt
Harjit Heera
Desi Jatt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2zm.jpglink
Desi Jatt
Last played on
Char Panj
DJ H & DJ Rags, Nirmal Sidhu & Miss Pooja
Char Panj
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059k1kv.jpglink
Char Panj
Last played on
Aetbaar
The Dark MC
Aetbaar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vc25k.jpglink
Aetbaar
Last played on
Dil Mera Gaya Lutiya
Aman Hayer
Dil Mera Gaya Lutiya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3bf.jpglink
Dil Mera Gaya Lutiya
Last played on
Seeti Marke
Geeta Zaildar
Seeti Marke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029ppf0.jpglink
Seeti Marke
Kashmir
Miss Pooja
Kashmir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2zm.jpglink
Kashmir
Last played on
Mere Mahi Tu Pateya
Jeeti
Mere Mahi Tu Pateya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022hpzy.jpglink
Mere Mahi Tu Pateya
Last played on
Past BBC Events
A Summer of Music: London Mela 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejjq2m/acts/agfwrz
Gunnersbury Park, London
2014-08-31T14:26:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025x5mr.jpg
31
Aug
2014
A Summer of Music: London Mela 2014
Gunnersbury Park, London
Miss Pooja Links
