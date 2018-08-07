Basil PoledourisBorn 21 August 1945. Died 8 November 2006
Basil Poledouris
1945-08-21
Basil Poledouris Biography (Wikipedia)
Basil Konstantine Poledouris (August 21, 1945 – November 8, 2006) was an American composer, conductor, and orchestrator of film and television scores, best known for his long-running collaborations with directors John Milius and Paul Verhoeven. His best known works include music for films like Conan the Barbarian (1982), Red Dawn (1984), RoboCop (1987), The Hunt for Red October (1990), Free Willy (1993), and Starship Troopers (1997). Poledouris won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special for his work on the four-part miniseries Lonesome Dove in 1989, and was a four-time recipient of the BMI Film Music Award.
Nukeem
Basil Poledouris
Nukeem
Nukeem
Robocop (Rock Shop)
Basil Poledouris
Robocop (Rock Shop)
Robocop (Rock Shop)
The Riddle of Steel / Riders of Doom
Basil Poledouris
Basil Poledouris
The Riddle of Steel / Riders of Doom
The Riddle of Steel / Riders of Doom
Starship Troopers (1997): Bugs!
Basil Poledouris
Starship Troopers (1997): Bugs!
Starship Troopers (1997): Bugs!
Starship Troopers (1997) - Klendathu Drop
Basil Poledouris
Basil Poledouris
Starship Troopers (1997) - Klendathu Drop
Starship Troopers (1997) - Klendathu Drop
Orchestra
Red Dawn (1984) - Death and Freedom (End Titles)
Basil Poledouris
Basil Poledouris
Red Dawn (1984) - Death and Freedom (End Titles)
Red Dawn (1984) - Death and Freedom (End Titles)
Hymn to Red October
Basil Poledouris
Hymn to Red October
Hymn to Red October
Orchestra
Hymn to Red October (Main Title)
Uncredited performers & Basil Poledouris
Hymn to Red October (Main Title)
Hymn to Red October (Main Title)
Performer
Course Two-five-zero
Basil Poledouris
Course Two-five-zero
Course Two-five-zero
Rock Shop (Theme to Robocop)
Basil Poledouris
Rock Shop (Theme to Robocop)
Rock Shop (Theme to Robocop)
