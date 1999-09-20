Willy MillowitschBorn 8 January 1909. Died 20 September 1999
Willy Millowitsch
1909-01-08
Willy Millowitsch Biography (Wikipedia)
Willy Millowitsch (,) (8 January 1909 – 20 September 1999) was a German stage and TV actor and the director of the Volkstheater Millowitsch in Cologne.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
