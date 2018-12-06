Stephen FretwellBorn 10 November 1981
Stephen Fretwell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlmk.jpg
1981-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5087985-b478-4c21-ba1f-c8048c78fb49
Stephen Fretwell Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Fretwell (born 10 November 1981 in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire) is an English singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stephen Fretwell Tracks
Sort by
Run (Thema Gavin & Stacey)
Stephen Fretwell
Run (Thema Gavin & Stacey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
Run (Thema Gavin & Stacey)
Last played on
Run
Stephen Fretwell
Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
Run
Last played on
What's That You Say Little Girl
Stephen Fretwell
What's That You Say Little Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
What's That You Say Little Girl
Last played on
Emily
Stephen Fretwell
Emily
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
Emily
Last played on
The Ground Beneath Your Feet
Stephen Fretwell
The Ground Beneath Your Feet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
The Ground Beneath Your Feet
Last played on
Darling Don't (6 Music Session, 27 Sep 2005)
Stephen Fretwell
Darling Don't (6 Music Session, 27 Sep 2005)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
What's That You Say Little Girl (6 Music Session, 27 Sep 2005)
Stephen Fretwell
What's That You Say Little Girl (6 Music Session, 27 Sep 2005)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
Run (6 Music Session, 27 Sep 2005)
Stephen Fretwell
Run (6 Music Session, 27 Sep 2005)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
Run (6 Music Session, 27 Sep 2005)
Dead
Stephen Fretwell
Dead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
Dead
Last played on
William Shatner's Dog
Stephen Fretwell
William Shatner's Dog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
William Shatner's Dog
Last played on
Scar
Stephen Fretwell
Scar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
Scar
Last played on
Coney
Stephen Fretwell
Coney
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
Coney
Last played on
Funny Hat
Stephen Fretwell
Funny Hat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
Funny Hat
Last played on
Bumper Cars
Stephen Fretwell
Bumper Cars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
Bumper Cars
Last played on
Tamarind
Stephen Fretwell
Tamarind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
Tamarind
Last played on
William Shatner'S Dog 6 Music Session 06/09/2007
Stephen Fretwell
William Shatner'S Dog 6 Music Session 06/09/2007
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
Play
Stephen Fretwell
Play
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
Play
Last played on
Man On The Roof
Stephen Fretwell
Man On The Roof
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlmk.jpglink
Man On The Roof
Last played on
Stephen Fretwell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist