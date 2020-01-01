Candice GloverAmerican Idol. Born 22 November 1989
Candice Glover
1989-11-22
Candice Glover Biography (Wikipedia)
Candice Rickelle Glover (born November 22, 1989) is an American R&B singer and actress who won the twelfth season of American Idol. Glover is the first winner to have auditioned three times before being cast for the live shows. Her debut album Music Speaks was released on February 18, 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
