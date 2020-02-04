Maarten Cox (born 30 March 1985) is a Belgian singer who was a contestant on Idool 2004, the second season of the Belgian version of Idols, the reality television-music competition series. His audition was in October 2004. He was eliminated on 14 November 2004 finishing sixth overall. After Idool, he released his album Terugblik (meaning Retrospective), a collection of new interpretations of Dutch oldies by various artists including Tom Van Stiphout, Eric Melaerts, Vincent Pierens, Miguel Wiels. "Malle Babbe", a cover of a Rob de Nijs and Boudewijn de Groot hit was his debut single.

Cox had started at an early age as part of a children's choir "De Piccolo's". He studied music theory and later piano, vocals and playing the saxophone. After playing in Tovenaar van Oz, a Dutch version of Wizard of Oz, he formed a duo with pianist Toon Meuris called Perplex. Adding Peter Thys as drummer, he continued performing as a trio.

Starting December 2011, he joined TV Limburg as host and presenter of Studio TVL alongside Cynthia en Rudi.