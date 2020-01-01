The Ruins of Beverast is a German extreme metal project formed by Alexander von Meilenwald in 2003. Five albums have been released under the moniker through Ván Records. Since 2013, von Meilenwald has also performed live with an expanded line-up under the band's name; however, apart from occasional appearances by session musicians, he continues to perform all instruments and vocals on the band's studio material. Der Spiegel called the third album Foulest Semen of a Sheltered Elite a "highly complex" album and rated it 8 out of 10. The album Exuvia was released in 2017. It was well-received by the metal press. Metal Hammer Germany rated it 6 out of 7, metal.de 9 out of 10.