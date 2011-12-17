Coat of ArmsFormed 1982. Disbanded 1984
Coat of Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4fe74c1-edb7-4a58-8e02-5d9c7afd35ab
Coat of Arms Tracks
Sort by
Is This Something (Eats Everything Crunky Rebeef)
Coat of Arms
Is This Something (Eats Everything Crunky Rebeef)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What You Need
Coat of Arms
What You Need
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What You Need
Last played on
Is This Something
Coat of Arms
Is This Something
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is This Something
Last played on
Tone Music
Coat of Arms
Tone Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tone Music
Last played on
Coat of Arms Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist