Tom PhillipsUK painter, composer & writer. Born 1937
Tom Phillips
1937
Tom Phillips Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Phillips CBE RA (born 25 May 1937) is an English artist. He was born in London, where he continues to work. He is a painter, printmaker and collagist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tom Phillips Tracks
Diligam te Domine - psalm 17: Diligam te; Laudans invocabo
Jean Gilles
Diligam te Domine - psalm 17: Diligam te; Laudans invocabo
Diligam te Domine - psalm 17: Diligam te; Laudans invocabo
Choir
Last played on
