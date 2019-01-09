Cassandra MillerBorn 1976
Cassandra Miller
1976
Cassandra Miller (born Metchosin, British Columbia, Canada, 1976) is a Canadian experimental composer currently based in London, England. Her work is known for frequently utilising the process of transcription of a variety of pre-existing pieces of music.
She has been widely commissioned by international orchestras, ensembles and soloists, and has won the Jules Léger Prize for New Chamber Music twice, in 2016 and in 2011
Duet for cello & orchestra
Duet for Cello and Orchestra (excerpt)
Warblework (2011) (4th movement: Veery)
O Zomer
Philip The Wanderer
Round for Orchestra
for Mira
Guide (Proms 2017)
Bel canto (Excerpt)
Traveller Song
Hardanger
Sinner, please
Warblework: Swainson's Thrush
