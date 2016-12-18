Robert JürjendalBorn 10 January 1966
Robert Jürjendal (born 10 January 1966) is an Estonian guitar player and composer.
3 Sacred Folksongs
Trad Estonian & Celia Roose, vocals/bagpipes
3 Sacred Folksongs
3 Sacred Folksongs
Composer
Performer
Last played on
The Lyrebird Suite
David Rothenberg
The Lyrebird Suite
The Lyrebird Suite
Last played on
The the days are lighter than white
Robert Jürjendal
The the days are lighter than white
The the days are lighter than white
Last played on
Singer's Childhood (Lauliku lapsepõli)
Traditional Estonian, Tuule Kaan, Jan Bang, Tigran Hamasyan, Robert Jürjendal & Arve Henriksen
Singer's Childhood (Lauliku lapsepõli)
Singer's Childhood (Lauliku lapsepõli)
Performer
Last played on
Source of Joy
Robert Jürjendal
Source of Joy
Source of Joy
Last played on
Over The Water
Robert Jürjendal
Over The Water
Over The Water
Last played on
