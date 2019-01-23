C Duncan
1989-07-29
C Duncan Biography (Wikipedia)
C Duncan (born Christopher Duncan, 29 July 1989) is a Scottish composer and musician. His compositions have been featured on various television programmes, including Waterloo Road, and have been performed by Icebreaker and the Sirens of Titan choir. His first solo single, "For", was released in December 2014. He is currently signed to Fat Cat Records. His debut album Architect was nominated for the 2015 Mercury Music Prize. In October 2016 he released his second album The Midnight Sun.
C Duncan Performances & Interviews
C Duncan | My Music
Glaswegian musician and composer C Duncan chooses his favourite piece of classical music
C Duncan | My Music
Katie Puckrik Interviews C Duncan
Katie chats to C Duncan about his new album 'The Midnight Sun', performing alone, and renting out a bedroom to record…
Katie Puckrik Interviews C Duncan
What's C Duncan's Guilty Pleasure?
You'd never guess it!
What’s C Duncan’s Guilty Pleasure?
Guess Who Wants To Work With C Duncan!
C Duncan's favourite artist wants to work with him on his next record…
Guess Who Wants To Work With C Duncan!
C Duncan - Last to Leave
Filmed live on The Quay Sessions.
C Duncan - Last to Leave
C Duncan in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
Composer and singer-songwriter C Duncan speaks to Mark and Stuart about his latest album.
C Duncan in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
C Duncan Tracks
Impossible
C Duncan
Impossible
Impossible
Last played on
For (Autumn Rebuild)
C Duncan
For (Autumn Rebuild)
For (Autumn Rebuild)
Last played on
For
C Duncan
For
For
Last played on
Twins (C Duncan Remix)
Cloud Castle Lake
Twins (C Duncan Remix)
Twins (C Duncan Remix)
Last played on
Garden (6Music Session 17 July 2015)
C Duncan
Garden (6Music Session 17 July 2015)
Garden (6Music Session 17 July 2015)
Performer
Last played on
Say
C Duncan
Say
Say
Last played on
Garden
C Duncan
Garden
Garden
Last played on
Other Side
C Duncan
Other Side
Other Side
Last played on
I'll Be Gone By Winter
C Duncan
I'll Be Gone By Winter
I'll Be Gone By Winter
Last played on
Nothing More
C Duncan
Nothing More
Nothing More
Last played on
Like You Do
C Duncan
Like You Do
Like You Do
Last played on
Wanted To Want it Too
C Duncan
Wanted To Want it Too
Wanted To Want it Too
Last played on
Last To Leave (The Quay Sessions, 6th Oct 2016)
C Duncan
Last To Leave (The Quay Sessions, 6th Oct 2016)
The Midnight Sun (The Quay Sessions, 6th Oct 2016)
C Duncan
The Midnight Sun (The Quay Sessions, 6th Oct 2016)
Like You Do (The Quay Sessions, 6th Oct 2016)
C Duncan
Like You Do (The Quay Sessions, 6th Oct 2016)
Anytime
C Duncan
Anytime
Anytime
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Apr
2019
C Duncan
The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
27
Apr
2019
C Duncan
Castle & Falcon, Birmingham, UK
10
May
2019
C Duncan
Summerhall, Edinburgh, UK
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2016
Bristol
2016-02-13T08:51:04
13
Feb
2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
18:45
Bristol
BBC Music Introducing: C Duncan
BBC Studios
2015-03-11T08:51:04
11
Mar
2015
BBC Music Introducing: C Duncan
BBC Studios
