C Duncan (born Christopher Duncan, 29 July 1989) is a Scottish composer and musician. His compositions have been featured on various television programmes, including Waterloo Road, and have been performed by Icebreaker and the Sirens of Titan choir. His first solo single, "For", was released in December 2014. He is currently signed to Fat Cat Records. His debut album Architect was nominated for the 2015 Mercury Music Prize. In October 2016 he released his second album The Midnight Sun.