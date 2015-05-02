Sandra WrightUS soul singer. Born 1 October 1948. Died 11 January 2010
Sandra Wright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4f3b1d4-fad8-40a9-b4ac-dc48836f4e41
Sandra Wright Tracks
Sort by
Midnight Affair
Sandra Wright
Midnight Affair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Affair
Last played on
I Come Running Back
Sandra Wright
I Come Running Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Come Running Back
Last played on
Sandra Wright Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist