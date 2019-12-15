Josef SegerBorn 21 March 1716. Died 22 April 1782
Josef Seger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1716-03-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4f2c8b3-0946-45b7-8883-baac4d104c56
Josef Seger Biography (Wikipedia)
Josef Seger (born Josef Ferdinand Norbert Segert, last name also Seeger or Seegr) (21 March 1716 – 22 April 1782) was a Czech organist, composer, and educator. After graduating in philosophy from the Charles University in Prague and studying music under Bohuslav Matěj Černohorský, Jan Zach, and others, Seger became organist of two churches in Prague and remained there until his death.
An extremely prolific composer, Seger became one of the most important representatives of the Czech organ school of the 18th century. He was also an influential teacher: his pupils included Jan Antonín Koželuh and Josef Mysliveček, and his figured bass exercises served many generations of teachers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Josef Seger Tracks
Sort by
Toccata VIII - Pastorale and Fugue ('Narodil se Kristus Pán')
Josef Seger
Toccata VIII - Pastorale and Fugue ('Narodil se Kristus Pán')
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toccata VIII - Pastorale and Fugue ('Narodil se Kristus Pán')
Last played on
Back to artist