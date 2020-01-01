Симон БарерPianist. Born 1 September 1896. Died 2 April 1951
Симон Барер
1896-09-01
Симон Барер Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Barere (Russian: Симон Барер; 1 September [O.S. 20 August] 1896 – 2 April 1951) was a Russian pianist. His surname Барер is transliterated Barer, but as an adult he adopted the spelling Barere in order to reduce the frequency of mispronunciation.
