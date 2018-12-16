LionheartBritish hard rock band. Formed 1980
Lionheart
1980
Lionheart Biography
Lionheart is a British hard rock band formed in late 1980, originally featuring singer Jess Cox (ex-Tygers of Pan Tang), guitarist Dennis Stratton (ex-Iron Maiden), guitarist Steve Mann (ex-Liar, later with MSG, Michael Schenker and Eloy), and bassist/vocalist Rocky Newton (ex-The Next Band, Wildfire), and drummer Frank Noon (ex-The Next Band, Def Leppard). The band split up in 1986 but reformed in 2016 with a line-up featuring Stratton, Mann, Newton, plus vocalist Lee Small (Shy and Phenomena) and Clive Edwards (ex-UFO and Wild Horses) on drums.
