Grace Chang (born 1933), known in Chinese as Ge Lan (葛蘭), is a Hong Kong-Chinese actress and singer. She was a popular idol in the 1950s, especially among students and the middle class.

She was an actress from the Cathay Organisation with many successes including It Blossoms Again, The Wild, Wild Rose, and Mambo Girl. Chang appeared in 33 films during her eleven-year acting career. Her last actual appearance was in 1964 though she has provided vocals for soundtracks.