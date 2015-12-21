Susanna MälkkiBorn 13 March 1969
Susanna Mälkki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1969-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4ea3d44-93dc-498f-86d9-624fd7d0143a
Susanna Mälkki Biography (Wikipedia)
Susanna Ulla Marjukka Mälkki (born 13 March 1969, Helsinki) is a Finnish conductor and cellist. She is the daughter of Pirkko Liisa Vainio and the marine scientist Pentti Mälkki.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Susanna Mälkki Tracks
Sort by
The Marriage of Figaro overture, K492
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Marriage of Figaro overture, K492
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Marriage of Figaro overture, K492
Last played on
Symphony No.2 in B flat major (Op.15)
Johan Svendsen
Symphony No.2 in B flat major (Op.15)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc2w1.jpglink
Symphony No.2 in B flat major (Op.15)
Last played on
Dantons Tod: Act 2
Gottfried von Einem
Dantons Tod: Act 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dantons Tod: Act 2
Last played on
Dantons Tod: Act 1
Gottfried von Einem
Dantons Tod: Act 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dantons Tod: Act 1
Last played on
Piano Concerto no 23 in A major, K.488
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto no 23 in A major, K.488
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Concerto no 23 in A major, K.488
Last played on
'Oft denk' ich, sie sind nur ausgegangen!' from Kindertotenlieder
Gustav Mahler
'Oft denk' ich, sie sind nur ausgegangen!' from Kindertotenlieder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
'Oft denk' ich, sie sind nur ausgegangen!' from Kindertotenlieder
Orchestra
Last played on
Blumine
Gustav Mahler
Blumine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Blumine
Last played on
Symphony No 4 in G major
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 4 in G major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No 4 in G major
Last played on
Ah! perfido
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ah! perfido
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Ah! perfido
Last played on
Overture to Le Nozze di Figaro - opera in 4 acts K.492
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Overture to Le Nozze di Figaro - opera in 4 acts K.492
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Overture to Le Nozze di Figaro - opera in 4 acts K.492
Last played on
Also sprach Zarathustra
Richard Strauss
Also sprach Zarathustra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Also sprach Zarathustra
Last played on
La sette chiese (mvts 1, 3 & 7)
Bruno Mantovani
La sette chiese (mvts 1, 3 & 7)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h3vf.jpglink
La sette chiese (mvts 1, 3 & 7)
Last played on
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (Rückert-Lieder)
Gustav Mahler
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (Rückert-Lieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (Rückert-Lieder)
Last played on
Notations 1-4 and 7
Pierre Boulez
Notations 1-4 and 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfyf.jpglink
Notations 1-4 and 7
Last played on
Lieder Eines Fahrenden Gesellen
Gustav Mahler
Lieder Eines Fahrenden Gesellen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Lieder Eines Fahrenden Gesellen
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.23 in A major (K.488)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No.23 in A major (K.488)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.23 in A major (K.488)
Last played on
Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77
Johannes Brahms
Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77
Last played on
6 Pieces Op.6 for orchestra vers. original [1909]
Anton Webern
6 Pieces Op.6 for orchestra vers. original [1909]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrs.jpglink
6 Pieces Op.6 for orchestra vers. original [1909]
Orchestra
Last played on
Duende - The Dark Notes
Luca Francesconi
Duende - The Dark Notes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tf9rk.jpglink
Duende - The Dark Notes
Last played on
Ich atmet' einen linden Duft (Rückert-Lieder)
Gustav Mahler
Ich atmet' einen linden Duft (Rückert-Lieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Ich atmet' einen linden Duft (Rückert-Lieder)
Last played on
Symphonic Dali - ii.Shades of Night Descending
Uljas Pulkkis
Symphonic Dali - ii.Shades of Night Descending
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v58fw.jpglink
Symphonic Dali - ii.Shades of Night Descending
Last played on
Circle map for orchestra
Kaija Saariaho
Circle map for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq4xy.jpglink
Circle map for orchestra
Concerto for Cello and Orchestra
William Walton
Concerto for Cello and Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Concerto for Cello and Orchestra
Gigues from Images
Claude Debussy
Gigues from Images
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Gigues from Images
Liebst du um Schönheit (Rückert-Lieder)
Gustav Mahler
Liebst du um Schönheit (Rückert-Lieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Liebst du um Schönheit (Rückert-Lieder)
Last played on
Symphony No 1 in D major, 'Titan'
Sibelius, London Philharmonic Orchestra & Susanna Mälkki
Symphony No 1 in D major, 'Titan'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
Symphony No 1 in D major, 'Titan'
Composer
Piano Concerto No 2 in F major, Op 102
Sergei Prokofiev
Piano Concerto No 2 in F major, Op 102
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 2 in F major, Op 102
From the Apocalypse
Liadov, London Philharmonic Orchestra & Susanna Mälkki
From the Apocalypse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjbfd.jpglink
From the Apocalypse
Composer
The Planets
Gustav Holst
The Planets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
The Planets
Last played on
The Planets
Gustav Holst
The Planets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
The Planets
Last played on
Playlists featuring Susanna Mälkki
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 13: Holst – The Planets
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej6j5v
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-27T09:15:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nm7gr.jpg
27
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 13: Holst – The Planets
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 42: Prokofiev, Neuwirth & Bartók
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egrq9r
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-13T09:15:44
13
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 42: Prokofiev, Neuwirth & Bartók
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehb4fx
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-02T09:15:44
2
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 55
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e45rzc
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-27T09:15:44
27
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehqzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-31T09:15:44
31
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Latest Susanna Mälkki News
Susanna Mälkki Links
Back to artist