The AlmightyUK rock band. Formed 1988
The Almighty
1988
The Almighty Biography
The Almighty were a hard rock/heavy metal band, from Glasgow in Scotland who formed in 1988. Three of the founding members, Ricky Warwick, Stump Monroe and Floyd London were friends who met at school. Although the band members musical roots were in punk, The Almighty adopted a more heavy metal/hard rock oriented musical direction in their early years. Later albums saw the band's musical style move towards the band members' original punk roots.
They have released seven studio albums, two anthologies and one live album.
The Almighty Tracks
Jonestown Mind
Jonestown Mind
Resurrection Mutha
Resurrection Mutha
Destroyed
Destroyed
Power
Power
