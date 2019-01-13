The FureysIrish folk band
The Fureys
The Fureys Biography
The Fureys are an Irish male folk band originally formed in 1974. The group consisted initially of four brothers who grew up in Ballyfermot, Dublin. Eddie, Finbar, Paul and George Furey are of Irish Traveller heritage. Two of the band's singles have been number one hits in Ireland, and two of their albums charted in the United Kingdom. They have also been credited as The Fureys and Davey Arthur.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Fureys Tracks
The Old Man
The Old Man
The Old Man
Silver Threads
Silver Threads
Silver Threads
When You Were Sweet Sixteen
Red Rose Cafe
Red Rose Cafe
Red Rose Cafe
The Green Fields Of France
The Green Fields Of France
The Green Fields Of France
The Green Fields of France
The Green Fields of France
The Green Fields of France
Green Fields Of France
Green Fields Of France
Green Fields Of France
Beautiful Dreamer
Beautiful Dreamer
Beautiful Dreamer
Scarlet Ribbons
Scarlet Ribbons
Scarlet Ribbons
The Lonesome Boatman
The Lonesome Boatman
The Lonesome Boatman
Morning On A Distant Shore
Morning On A Distant Shore
Morning On A Distant Shore
Sweet Sixteen
Sweet Sixteen
Sweet Sixteen
When You Were Sweet Sixteen (original version)
When You Were Sweet Sixteen (original version)
When You Were Sweet Sixteen (original version)
Love Letters in the Sand
Love Letters in the Sand
Love Letters in the Sand
Wooden Heart
Wooden Heart
Wooden Heart
The Red Rose Cafe
The Red Rose Cafe
The Red Rose Cafe
When I Grow Too Old to Dream
When I Grow Too Old to Dream
Silver Threads Amongst the Gold
Silver Threads Amongst the Gold
Silver Threads Amongst the Gold
Tennessee Waltz
Tennessee Waltz
Tennessee Waltz
When You Were Sweet Sixteen
Love is Pleasin', Love is Teasin'
Love is Pleasin', Love is Teasin'
Love is Pleasin', Love is Teasin'
The Grande Affair
The Grande Affair
The Grande Affair
Beautiful dreamer
Beautiful dreamer
Beautiful dreamer
