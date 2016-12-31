The TearsUK britpop band, ex‐Suede members. Formed 2004. Disbanded 2006
The Tears
2004
The Tears Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tears were an English rock group formed in 2004 by ex-Suede bandmates Brett Anderson and Bernard Butler. The duo were a much anticipated reunion and music critics praised their first concerts and debut album, Here Come the Tears. However, the project was short-lived as they disbanded in 2006, which allowed Anderson to focus on his solo career and Butler to become a full-time producer.
The Tears Tracks
