Franz Tunder (1614 – November 5, 1667) was a German composer and organist of the early to middle Baroque era. He was an important link between the early German Baroque style which was based on Venetian models, and the later Baroque style which culminated in the music of J.S. Bach; in addition he was formative in the development of the chorale cantata.
Ein kleines Kindelein (Aria)
Ein kleines Kindelein (Aria)
Ein kleines Kindelein (Aria)
Dominus illuminatio mea
Dominus illuminatio mea
Dominus illuminatio mea
Ach Herr laB deine lieben Engelein
Ach Herr laB deine lieben Engelein
Ach Herr laB deine lieben Engelein
